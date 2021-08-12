DHEC: Over 2,100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday confirmed 2,181 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 531,483 and deaths to 8,832, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 98 new confirmed cases. Meanwhile, DHEC confirmed 67 new cases in Florence County. Neither county registered any additional deaths in the latest DHEC update.

According to DHEC, 19,126 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 16.2%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of new COVID-19 cases statewide, click here. For new deaths, click here.

Vaccination locations can be found here.

