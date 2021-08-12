Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed in Georgetown County crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash Wednesday night in Georgetown County has claimed the life of a teenage girl.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as Claire Walker, 13, of Georgetown.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on a private road near Pennyroyal Road.

According to troopers, the driver of a Jeep Wrangler lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn with five other passengers inside. They said no one in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

One person, later identified as Walker, died in the accident. Five other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, one of which had to be airlifted.

SCHP is investigating.

The coroner is asking the public to keep the Walker family is their thoughts and prayers.

