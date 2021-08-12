Census: Horry County population increased by over 30% since 2010

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Population and housing vacancies are on the rise in Horry County, according to the latest findings from the Census Bureau.

Data released Thursday shows the county has a total population of 351,029 compared to 269,291 in 2010. It accounts for a 30.4% increase in population, making Horry the fourth-most populated county in the state.

Horry County also saw one of South Carolina’s higher population densities by the census count, with 309.7 people per square mile.

In addition, Horry County posted the highest housing unit vacancy rate in the state at 26.3%. Data shows 203,702 units were vacated in 2020, which marked a 9.5% increase compared to 2010.

Elsewhere in the Grand Strand, Georgetown County saw a 5.4% growth in population compared to 2010 but also saw the second-highest housing vacancy rate across the state at 24.2%.

Florence County saw even slimmer growth, at just 0.1% compared to a decade prior. The county ranked 13th in the state in total population at just over 137,000.

Meanwhile, Darlington, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties each saw populations drop within the past ten years.

Statewide, South Carolina saw a 10.7% growth in population, edging the state to a population of over 5.1 million.

