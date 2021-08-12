Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden made the case Thursday for his plan to lower prescription drug prices.

He gave a speech about prescription costs, pointing to skyrocketing prices for insulin and treatments for multiple sclerosis, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

The president says the U.S. pays the highest prescription drug costs of any developed nation in the world.

“What we’re proposing is that we’ll negotiate … with a company based on a fair price,” Biden said. “One that reflects the cost of the research and development and the need, providing for a significant a profit but that’s still affordable for consumers.”

The president has proposed giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and expanding its coverage to dental, vision and hearing.

Under his plan, Medicare prices on drugs also would be made available to private insurance companies.

Biden said too many pharmaceutical companies do not use enough of their profits on research and innovation to justify the costs. They instead use it to inflate their worth and on executive compensation.

According to one study, from 2016 to 2020 pharmaceutical companies spent $577 billion in stock buybacks and dividends - $56 billion more than what they spend on all research and development over that same period of time,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on...
Plane en route to Tenn. from Myrtle Beach lands on Upstate highway
Dalton Hubert Richardson
Horry County man accused of distributing child pornography, officials say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt
Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
.
Hundreds of millions of dollars slated for S.C. airports, cyberattack defense if infrastructure bill passes
.
No plexiglass and optional mask wearing: A look inside Horry County classrooms ahead of new school year
.
Horry County Animal Care Center among shelters in state of emergency due to overcrowding
WMBF News at 11
Starbucks opens new location at Myrtle Beach International Airport