2021 Extra Point preview: Lake View Wild Gators

Lake View High School football.
Lake View High School football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE VIEW, SC (WMBF) - Lake View is a program that is always in contention for a state championship in Class 1A.

In 2020, the The Wild Gators finished just shy of their ultimate goal, losing to Southside Christian in the state finals. However, most of the production from that squad, such as running backs JaCorreus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins, is graduated.

Lake View head man Daryl King is fortunate to return quarterback DJ Bethea who enters his senior season. He has a solid core of weapons around him such as Treyvon Bellmon, Shaheed Dawkins, and Trey Page.

The main question mark for this team lies on defense. Michael McDaniel is the lone starter back in 2021. No matter how many voids the team has to fill, getting back to Columbia is the only thing on their mind.

“Leadership and hard work was a big thing for us last year,” said Lake View quarterback DJ Bethea. “We all know what we want to go to which is the state championship. We don’t want lower state, region, or none of that. We want the state championship and nothing less than that.”

“The biggest thing is we always set our expectations to play for a state championship,” Lake View head coach Daryl King said. “Anything less, what are you playing for? We don’t go for wins in the region or all that kind of stuff. You want to be playing at the end of the year. That’s the goal every year and we’re never going to change that goal regardless of who is here and who is not here.”

The Wild Gators will play up to begin the season as they’ll head down to Aynor on Friday, August 20.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

