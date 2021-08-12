Submit a Tip
2021 Extra Point preview: Hartsville Red Foxes

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT
HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Hartsville Red Foxes are known as a powerhouse in Class 4A. Jeff Calabrese and his team are hungry to get back to the postseason and make a run after missing the playoffs last year.

Definitely not a down year by any means as the Foxes finished 5-3, but for these guys that’s not enough. If Hartsville wants to get back in the state title picture, they’ll have to do so with a host of new faces..

Dynamic playmaker Dariyan Pendergrass and quarterback Owen Taylor are both graduated. Calabrese does have 17 seniors on this year’s team, however most of them will be getting their first taste of varsity football.

Taking over under center this year is sophomore Mackendry Douglas. Most of his weapons will also be underclassmen. Calabrese is hoping the lessons his team learned while dealing with the pandemic will lead to success on the field this year.

“That’s what you learn is what you can take as a man,” said Hartsville head coach Jeff Calabrese. “You can keep pushing through and become a better man regardless of the circumstances. Sometimes things don’t always go your way and it’s how you respond. That’s really in these kid’s minds. What we’re after is to get better every day. That we show toughness, we show great character, we play for each other not ourselves. And if that’s our football team, regardless of the record then we’re a success. I think our town appreciates that and that’s what we’re after.”

Up first for the Red Foxes is a trip to Bennettsville to face Marlboro County. That week zero showdown is set for Friday, August 20.

