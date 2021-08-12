Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 killed, 5 others hurt after vehicle overturns in Georgetown County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and five others were hurt after a crash in Georgetown County on Wednesday.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 6:30 p.m. on a private road near Pennyroyal Road.

Southern said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn with five other passengers inside. He added that no one in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

One of the rear-seat passengers died after being ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The driver and the other passengers were all taken to the hospital with injuries. One of the other passengers was also airlifted, according to Southern.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’
Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized
The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced
Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape

Latest News

David Austin
Robeson County man accused of fatally shooting wife
First-hand accounts of the conditions in the facility paint a dire picture of the aftermath.
After walk-out, DJJ touting improvement efforts while some see worse situation
A temporary law about face masks in the South Carolina state budget could soon face a legal...
How the state budget blocked SC schools from implementing mask mandates
DHEC Heat Map 8.10.21 of COVID-19 cases
‘We must take action now’: SC epidemiologist shares concern as COVID-19 cases continue rising