Without mask requirements, South Carolina public colleges prepare for the fall semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 53% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those ages 18 to 24 remain the least vaccinated.

With mask mandates no longer legally allowed at any public schools or colleges due to a provision in the state budget, institutions across the Palmetto State are getting creative with their plans to try to incentivize the vaccine instead.

“The goal is to get the 18 to 24-year-old age group to get vaccinated, and what better way to do that than to get scholarships,” said James Solazzo, vice president of student success at Coastal Carolina University

The university is still encouraging mask wearing on campus, but without a mandate, they’re hoping the chance to win scholarships in exchange for getting vaccinated will motivate students to get the vaccine if they haven’t already.

At Francis Marion University, they’re taking a similar approach, with a drawing for cash prizes.

“There will be three winners each week, each will get a $1,000 prize,” said John Sweeny, vice president of communications.

A lot of the safety measures CCU implemented last year, like ventilation and sanitation, will stay in place. But now the campus is no longer in emergency operations mode.

Emergency Operations Director Carissa Medeiros said it’s clear vaccines can make the difference on campus.

“Vaccinations are just one of the tools in our tool box, but it’ll give us more bang for our buck compared to everything else that we’re doing,” she said.

CCU said since the policy was announced, over 1,000 students have sent in their vaccination information. They said they expect that number to rise.

And with vaccines come loosened procedures.

“If we do find a student, faculty or staff member that has been identified as a close contact but they do have the vaccine and are fully vaccinated, they don’t have to isolate,” Medeiros said.

In Hartsville, the private Coker University is having everyone keep their masks on indoors. Once campus hits an 80% vaccination rate, only vaccinated students can take their masks off. Once it hits 100%, masks can come off and campus is back to normal.

“We had less than 40% of our returning on campus students vaccinated. Over the past week since this policy was announced, we’ve seen that number now climb past 56%,” Vice President of Communications Patrick Riccards said.

Students must send their vaccine card to Coker or get tested within 72 hours before moving in this Friday. If they come to campus without either, they will be sent to get a rapid test or they won’t be allowed to move in. Unlike last year, families are allowed to help move students into the dorms this year.

“We’re not having to offer them cash prizes and expensive gifts to do it. The students here at Coker are doing it because they want to open things back up. They’re taking the responsibility on themselves, they don’t need to be told what to do. They realize if they get vaccinated, they can have their college experience back,” Riccards said.

