Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘We must take action now’: SC epidemiologist shares concern as COVID-19 cases continue rising

DHEC Heat Map 8.10.21 of COVID-19 cases
DHEC Heat Map 8.10.21 of COVID-19 cases(SCDHEC)
By Madison Martin
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina health leaders are putting out an urgent warning on the current state of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said that in the span of three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations had tripled statewide.

Bell said the pandemic is again reaching heights that the state had only experienced back in January. She also said the state is currently experiencing the second-highest rate of new daily cases, which is sharply trending upward.

“This is an area that I have studied for my entire career,” Bell said Wednesday. “I want to bring to you today that I have never been more concerned about the health of our state than I am at this time. We are at a public health crisis, and we have to stop transmission now. We must take action now.”

Just over half of eligible South Carolinians have received their first dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, more than 45,000 doses of vaccine have expired, DHEC officials said.

“We know how to end this pandemic and how to save lives. We know that the COVID vaccines are plentiful; they’re easily accessible everywhere in the state; and anyone 12 years of age and older should get vaccinated immediately in order to get full protection as quickly as possible,” Bell said.

The delta variant is highly transmissible, but still effective at preventing severe disease. Bell warned that high rates of disease can lead to the possibility of new variants emerging, ones that current vaccines may not be able to tackle.

“It previously seemed unimaginable, but we could soon be seeing 5,000-6,000 cases a day if we do not do more now,” Bell said.

The timing of the uptick in spread also is worried to create a perfect storm as the school year begins to get started.

“I implore everyone to help our children and their incredible teachers to have a school year that they deserve. We want our students and teachers to be in person, in safe classrooms, where they can thrive. And we know the measures needed to make that happen,” Bell said.

That means masking and social distancing, according to Bell.

“Waiting longer to consider whether or not to get vaccinated will have a significant cost for more people; it will have a significant cost for our schools, for our hospitals, and our communities,” she said. “The time is now - if we want to move in the right direction to take the right actions.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’
Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized
The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape
Coroner’s office: Maryland man drowned while visiting Myrtle Beach with family

Latest News

A temporary law about face masks in the South Carolina state budget could soon face a legal...
How the state budget blocked SC schools from implementing mask mandates
parents concerned about students being quarantined, days before school year begins
Some Horry County teachers, parents concerned about students being quarantined
DHEC: Rabid cat reported in Marion County, 2 people exposed
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said Wednesday that she’s encouraging...
State Superintendent encouraging SC lawmakers to reconsider school mask mandate ban