South Carolina HBCU Clinton College announces free tuition, free laptops for full-time students

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Clinton College, a historically black college (HBCU) in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is offering all full-time students free tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

On Aug. 5, Clinton College President Dr. Lester McCorn announced free tuition to all qualifying full-time students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The school had already made the commitment to slash fall tuition by 50 percent for its students, and offering every student a new tablet.

But now the college is making tuition free as the school wants to make their students get a college education.

Each full-time student will also get a free Microsoft Surface laptop, the president announced.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

