South Carolina gov gets anti-abortion org's 1st 2022 backing

A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first...
A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first state-level endorsement in next year’s elections.
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first state-level endorsement in next year’s elections.

The organization tells The Associated Press that it’s part of a broader strategy to seed top jobs with abortion opponents as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to give states more power over the issue.

Officials from the Susan B. Anthony List will travel to Greenville on Wednesday to give their endorsement to McMaster, a Republican currently his second full term in office.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the organization’s president, told The Associated Press that McMaster’s key role in a case challenging Mississippi’s new abortion law makes him “a hero in defending life” and a good fit for their group.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

