Some Horry County teachers, parents concerned about students being quarantined

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Grand Strand has some teachers and parents on the fence about whether they’ll be safe inside the schools.

As of Wednesday, more than 200 Horry County student-athletes are in quarantine.

Advocacy group SC for ED says some educators are feeling concerned about face-to-face learning environments after seeing those students already in quarantine days before the first school bell rings on Monday.

South Carolina Education Association President Sherry East says that information is concerning for some because they fear things will go get worse once thousands of students head back to the classrooms.

East checked in with teachers and staff members statewide, including in Horry County, to confirm how safe they feel going to the school grounds next week.

She said the dramatic increase of cases this summer came as a huge surprise, who didn’t expect to start off the school year riding another roller-coaster of COVID.

“It’s really a scary place to be as far as what’s going to happen when we open the doors, “ East said. “Unfortunately it’s an experiment we’re going to watch roll out right in front of our eyes. Probably by the third week of August, we’ll get a feel of how the COVID delta variant spreads.”

On top of that, East says some are bothered to see quarantine procedures happening so fast. Mainly because it highlights how educational disruptions will continue throughout the school year.

Some parents say they’re also deeply concerned about the safety of the schools right now.

“I feel like we’re back at square one again,” said David Warner, who has two children enrolled in Horry County Schools, one of which is in a special needs classroom.

He wishes more restrictions like a mask mandate were in place for schools so young kids like his who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine have additional protections.

“At least we can make sure everybody who wants to get vaccinated, can be vaccinated,” Warner said. “I think that’s a fair thing for all kids. I think we need to think about how we have a lot of kids who are very vulnerable and may have special needs who may be heavily affected by the coronavirus.”

Although some parents and teachers are concerned about the safety of the school grounds, others feel differently.

A different HCS parent told WMBF News that although she is concerned to see coronavirus numbers going up, she’s not alarmed to see students in quarantine. She said that shows school leaders are taking steps to protect the kids.

Brandi Roberts, another fellow HCS parent, also agreed.

“It makes me feel comfortable, them thinking about these things,” Roberts said. “My concern is it going to gear towards like we were last year, going back to home instruction. That’s my fear. If we go down the same path we did last year and we end up with our children back home, I know for my child that will be a downhill spiral again.”

Horry County Schools says they’ll be updating families about any confirmed cases in the schools on their COVID-19 dashboard beginning Aug. 17.

