S.C. health officials confirm 1,680 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday confirmed 1,680 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 529,198 and deaths to 8,823, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 151 new confirmed cases and two additional deaths. Meanwhile, DHEC confirmed 35 new cases in Florence County but no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 17,906 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 13.8%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of new COVID-19 cases statewide, click here. For new deaths, click here.

Vaccination locations can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.