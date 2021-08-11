Submit a Tip
‘No statistic for grief’: S.C. surpasses 10,000 COVID-related deaths, DHEC director says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina hit a somber milestone on Wednesday.

The director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people in the state. The number includes confirmed and probable deaths.

The 10,000 mark was reached on Wednesday after DHEC reported 14 confirmed deaths and one probable death. Two of the confirmed COVID-19 deaths were in Horry County.

RELATED COVERAGE | S.C. heath officials confirm 1,680 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

“While statistics are useful to measure data, there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said.

Simmer added that the only way to prevent more deaths is for people to get vaccinated against the virus. He said nearly two million South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated, but that number only represents 45% of those who are eligible for the vaccine and doesn’t count all of those who are 11 and under.

“Although one month ago it looked like the pandemic was improving, the arrival of the Delta variant has created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously,” Simmer said. “Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19′s spread, we are not out of danger.”

CLICK HERE for a map of vaccination locations near you.

