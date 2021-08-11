Murder suspect arrested in N.C. extradited to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A murder suspect is back in Horry County after being arrested last week in Tabor City.

Jaylon Dequante Hemingway was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, online records show.

Hemingway, 18, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened on June 17 off Freemont Road in the Longs area.

According to our sister station WECT in Wilmington, Hemingway was located at a home on Dothan Road in Tabor City on Aug. 4 and was arrested without incident.

Prior to being extradited to Horry County, Hemingway was being held at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center.

Online records show Hemingway is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

