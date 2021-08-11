Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested in N.C. extradited to Horry County

Jaylon Dequante Hemingway
Jaylon Dequante Hemingway(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A murder suspect is back in Horry County after being arrested last week in Tabor City.

Jaylon Dequante Hemingway was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, online records show.

Hemingway, 18, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened on June 17 off Freemont Road in the Longs area.

According to our sister station WECT in Wilmington, Hemingway was located at a home on Dothan Road in Tabor City on Aug. 4 and was arrested without incident.

Prior to being extradited to Horry County, Hemingway was being held at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center.

Online records show Hemingway is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized
The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced
Coastal Carolina University (Source: WMBF)
‘She was a role model’: CCU professor honors student killed in Alaska plane crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday confirmed 1,954...
DHEC confirms 1,954 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 11 additional deaths

Latest News

.
In Focus: Body camera programs in South Carolina come at steep cost
.
Coastal Carolina University student among six killed in Alaska plane crash, officials say
.
Over 200 Horry County student-athletes in quarantine; prompts changes to fall sports schedule
.
‘She was a role model’: CCU professor honors student killed in Alaska plane crash
.
First Alert: Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Atlantic