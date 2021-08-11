Monday After The Masters postponed until 2022, organizer says

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand event has once again been postponed.

Monday After The Masters will no longer take place on Sept. 13 as originally planned, according to tournament director Paul Graham.

“We are encouraged by the gradual return to live events and are eager to celebrate Monday After the Masters together again,” Graham said in a statement to WMBF News. “However we have decided to continue to err on the side of caution by postponing to April 11, 2022.”

The event typically features a benefit concert, as well as a pro-am golf tournament in partnership with Hootie and the Blowfish. It was originally canceled in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said no tickets were sold to the general public, but passes were given out to sponsors and band fan clubs. The tournament is working with them on an individual basis regarding refunds.

Graham also said while the news is disappointing, he and other event organizers believe this is for the best because safety is their top priority.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

