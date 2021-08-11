Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lowcountry native, Olympian Raven Saunders announces funeral plans for her mother

Clarissa Saunders, shown here attending a watch party as her daughter, Raven, qualified for the...
Clarissa Saunders, shown here attending a watch party as her daughter, Raven, qualified for the shot put finals in Tokyo, died days after Raven won a silver medal.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Raven Saunders, who lost her mother while competing in the Tokyo Olympics, said she will be laid to rest Thursday.

Clarissa Saunders, 50, died Aug. 3, just days after her daughter won a silver medal in the shot put competition.

Raven Saunders returned from Tokyo an Olympic shot put silver medalist. Saunders spoke of her...
Raven Saunders returned from Tokyo an Olympic shot put silver medalist. Saunders spoke of her mother, saying friends and supporters sent her numerous photos and videos of her mother, Clarissa, watching her compete.(Live 5)

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, Raven Saunders said a public viewing will be held Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Palmetto Mortuary.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday at noon at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, the tweet states.

Masks are required at all services, the tweet states.

Saunders returned to Charleston over the weekend and spoke briefly about the bittersweet week of winning the silver medal and losing her mother just days apart.

“Honestly, I feel like the biggest takeaway was the fact that my mom was watching me,” she said. “I’ve had so many people send me so many pictures and videos of her with it like a smile is bigger than I’ve ever seen on her face before.”

Saunders died while in Florida where she had been attending Olympic watch parties.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized
The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced
Rachel McArthur
‘She was a role model’: CCU professor honors student killed in Alaska plane crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday confirmed 1,954...
DHEC confirms 1,954 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 11 additional deaths