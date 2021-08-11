Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach proves eating healthy can be delicious, too!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for something healthy, but don’t want to sacrifice flavor, you’ve got to add Lekker Eats to your list.

Pronounced “lack-ah,” Lekker Eats is a new, locally owned spot. You’ll find everything from coffee to smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, hearty options, and even sweet treats.

Come along with us as we taste test our way through, learn how they got started, and introduce you to what you can expect!

Lekker Eats: 3590 St James Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

