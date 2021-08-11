Submit a Tip
Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach proves eating healthy can be delicious, too!

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for something healthy, but don’t want to sacrifice flavor, you’ve got to add Lekker Eats to your list.

Pronounced “lack-ah,” Lekker Eats is a new, locally owned spot. You’ll find everything from coffee to smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, hearty options, and even sweet treats.

Come along with us as we taste test our way through, learn how they got started, and introduce you to what you can expect!

Lekker Eats: 3590 St James Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

gst
Show close at Lekker Eats
gst
Overview of Lekker Eats
gst
Smoothies at Lekker Eats
gst
In the kitchen at Lekker Eats