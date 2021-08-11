Submit a Tip
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Myrtle Beach lotto player wins $3M just two weeks after winning $40K

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach lottery player overcame “unbelievable” odds to collect two big wins in a two-week span, officials said.

After shopping at the nearby Walmart, the lucky winner purchased a Mega Millions ticket at the Murphy USA #7752 on Kings Road for the July 16 drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

After winning $40,000 in that drawing, the winner purchased another Mega Millions ticket at the gas station, this time for the July 27 drawing, officials said.

In that drawing, the winner took home a cool $3 million.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the winner said when he realized he was a millionaire. “My family was shocked when I broke the news.”

Officials said both wins were “quick picks,” noting if the winner had matched just one more number in either of the two drawings, the jackpot would have been his.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001, while the odds of winning $3 million are about 1 in 13 million.

Murphy USA #7752 received commissions of $400 and $30,000 for selling the claimed tickets.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

