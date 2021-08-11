Submit a Tip
Horry County man accused of distributing child pornography, officials say

Dalton Hubert Richardson
Dalton Hubert Richardson(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is facing 16 charges connected to a state investigation into child sexual abuse material.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said that 24-year-old Dalton Hubert Richardson, of Conway, was arrested Wednesday.

Officials said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Richardson. According to the attorney general’s office, he’s accused of distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest Wednesday.

Richardson faces 16 charges of second-degree sexual exploration of a minor. Officials said the felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Online records show Richardson is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $40,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office also assisted in the investigation and said it will prosecute the case.

