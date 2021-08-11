Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a building collapse in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were responded around 2:20 p.m. to Jordan Lake Road for a building collapse with entrapment.

They were able to remove one person from under the building. The person was taken to a nearby landing zone and then flown to a hospital.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the building to collapse.

