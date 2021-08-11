Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake Road on Wednesday.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a building collapse in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were responded around 2:20 p.m. to Jordan Lake Road for a building collapse with entrapment.

They were able to remove one person from under the building. The person was taken to a nearby landing zone and then flown to a hospital.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the building to collapse.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’
Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized
The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape
Coroner’s office: Maryland man drowned while visiting Myrtle Beach with family

Latest News

.
In Focus: Body camera programs in South Carolina come at steep cost
.
Coastal Carolina University student among six killed in Alaska plane crash, officials say
.
Over 200 Horry County student-athletes in quarantine; prompts changes to fall sports schedule
.
First Alert: Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Atlantic
.
‘She was a role model’: CCU professor honors student killed in Alaska plane crash