Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a building collapse in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were responded around 2:20 p.m. to Jordan Lake Road for a building collapse with entrapment.
They were able to remove one person from under the building. The person was taken to a nearby landing zone and then flown to a hospital.
It’s not clear at this point what caused the building to collapse.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.