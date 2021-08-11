Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand Medical Center hosting hiring event for nurses

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Medical Center is looking to fill some nursing positions at its hospital.

It is holding a hiring event for all registered nurses on Thursday.

The hospital has openings in many specialties, with multiple opportunities in the Emergency Room, Critical Care and Surgery.

Grand Strand Medical Center is also offering a sign-on bonus and relocation assistance for qualified registered nurse candidates.

CLICK HERE to register for the event and look at the current job openings.

The hiring event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Strand Medical Center South Tower located at 809 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized
The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced
Rachel McArthur
‘She was a role model’: CCU professor honors student killed in Alaska plane crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday confirmed 1,954...
DHEC confirms 1,954 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 11 additional deaths

Latest News

.
In Focus: Body camera programs in South Carolina come at steep cost
.
Coastal Carolina University student among six killed in Alaska plane crash, officials say
.
Over 200 Horry County student-athletes in quarantine; prompts changes to fall sports schedule
.
‘She was a role model’: CCU professor honors student killed in Alaska plane crash
.
First Alert: Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Atlantic