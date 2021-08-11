Grand Strand Medical Center hosting hiring event for nurses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Medical Center is looking to fill some nursing positions at its hospital.

It is holding a hiring event for all registered nurses on Thursday.

The hospital has openings in many specialties, with multiple opportunities in the Emergency Room, Critical Care and Surgery.

Grand Strand Medical Center is also offering a sign-on bonus and relocation assistance for qualified registered nurse candidates.

CLICK HERE to register for the event and look at the current job openings.

The hiring event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Strand Medical Center South Tower located at 809 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

