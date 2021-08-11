Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred has formed

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Fred has formed in the Atlantic Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred(WMBF)

At 11:00 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located by the San Juan NOAA Doppler weather radar near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 66.8 West. Fred is moving toward the west near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue tonight.

Forecast Track
Forecast Track(WMBF)

A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur early Wednesday, with a west-northwestward motion continuing during the next few days. On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass near the southern coast of Puerto Rico tonight and early Wednesday, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is forecast overnight before Fred reaches eastern Dominican Republic Wednesday morning. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. A wind gust to 41 mph was recently measured by a Weatherflow observing site in Las Mareas along the south-central coast of Puerto Rico. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

