FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred forms, watching another chance of development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Fred formed overnight and continues to approach Hispaniola.

Here's a look at Fred this morning with winds of 40 mph. (WMBF)

This morning, the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 17.6 North, longitude 67.6 West. Fred is moving toward the west near 17 mph, and a general west-northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola later today, and move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before the center nears the coast of the Dominican Republic later this morning. Some weakening is likely thereafter while the system interacts with Hispaniola. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

If Fred can survive the mountainous terrain, dry air and wind shear, we will watch for potential impacts to the United States late this week. (WMBF)

While direct impacts to the Carolinas look unlikely at this point, it is possible some leftover tropical moisture from Fred could arrive in the Carolinas next week and increase our rain chances but it’s still too early to know for certain. Fred has to work through mountainous terrain, wind shear and some dry air before bringing potential moisture to our area. We will see where Fred stands by Friday before we focus on our potential indirect impacts next week.

We also have another chance of development that we are keeping an eye on this morning. A tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing showers and thunderstorms just to the west of its axis. Some gradual development is possible over the next several days while the system moves generally westward across the tropical Atlantic at near 20 mph. The chance of development is at 20% over the next two days and 30% over the next five days. For now, we watch and wait with this tropical wave.

Another tropical wave continues to move through the Atlantic with a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. (WMBF)

