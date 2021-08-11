FIRST ALERT: Triple digit heat index returns, very little relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat continues through the rest of the week with the triple digit heat index returning today!

The heat index will range from 98-102 today. (WMBF)

Sunny skies continue for today and if you’re looking to beat the heat, get out early! Feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s by the middle of the morning and only continue to climb through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. Today’s heat index will range from 98-102 degrees today. Only a 20% chance of showers continues today with the best chances inland this afternoon and into the evening. Don’t get your hopes up for any relief and keep those sprinklers going!

Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s with the heat index climbing through the end of the work week. (WMBF)

The rest of the work week will see more of the same with the highs reaching near 90 at the beach with the heat index remaining in the triple digits. Only a few spots will see a stray shower or storm through the weekend.

Looking ahead, while no direct impacts are looking likely with tropical storm Fred, we could see some increased moisture next week. For now, a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms return back next week with highs dropping into the lower 80s. We will continue to watch and wait. Lots of time for things to still change.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.