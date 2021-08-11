Submit a Tip
Final judgment ordered on Maxton store known as a ‘constant haven for illegal activity’

A judge issued a final judgment on the Minit Shop in Maxton which is considered a nuisance property by police.(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A judge issued a final judgment on a Maxton convenience store that is considered a public nuisance by police.

A nuisance abatement was issued against the Minit Shop on Middle Street in July after town and state officials accused of the property of being a constant haven for illegal activity.

The final judgment forbids the owners of the convenience store from operating or maintaining a public nuisance anywhere in North Carolina. It also prohibits anyone from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at the Minit Shop property.

Under the terms of the judgment, as long as the property operates as a convenience store, eating establishment or possesses alcohol and beverage permits, the operating hours can’t be earlier than 5 a.m. or later than 1 a.m.

In addition, the property owners must hire licensed private security from noon until closing on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“This location has been a nuisance for the citizens of Maxton and law enforcement for many years,” said Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson. “I am pleased with this outcome and I firmly believe it will make Maxton a safer place for our citizens to live, work, and conduct business in, as a result.”

If the property owners do not follow the conditions in the agreement, they may be found in contempt of court.

The information gathered during this investigation was a joint effort by the Maxton Police Department and the Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.

“This judgment should bring positive changes to a community antagonized by this illegal activity for far too long,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team.

