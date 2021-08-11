Submit a Tip
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s

Brandon Presha
Brandon Presha(Source: Laurens County Detention Center via WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - An Upstate man faces charges for tattooing a child inside a McDonald’s restaurant, according to the Laurens Police Department.

Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, was arrested Tuesday and charged with illegal tattooing, underage tattooing, according to Chief Chrissie Latimore.

A judge set bond on both charges at $25,000, according to Latimore.

Latimore said the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of the police department last Saturday after some of her detectives were tagged in social media posts that showed video of the child being tattooed.

During our investigation, Presha was identified as the unlicensed tattoo artist and the individual receiving the tattoo was a juvenile, Latimore said.

“It was an absolutely disgusting display,” Latimore told WYFF News 4.

She said from the video, the tattooing appeared to be performed in the front dining area of the McDonald’s.

Latimore said she did not know if Presha had done the tattooing there before, “but he looked pretty comfortable.”

