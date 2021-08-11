Dining With Dockery: Lekker Eats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach.

Located at the intersection of 38th Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway, Lekker eats offers a variety of healthy food options in the Grand Strand.

The menu looks amazing and includes salads, warm eats, sweet treats, smoothies, bowls and coffee specialties! If your looking for something light but filling, this is the place for you. You can visit their website for more information, hours and a look at the menu yourself.

You can watch the entire interview in the video above as Andrew tries out some of the menu items. Keep in mind, Lekker Eats changes their menu weekly, keeping everything fresh!

