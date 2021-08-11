Submit a Tip
DHEC: Rabid cat reported in Marion County, 2 people exposed

((Source: SCDHEC.gov))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A cat found in Marion County has tested positive for rabies and left two people exposed, according to state officials.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the cat was found near the intersection of Highway 76 and Lipscomb Road in Mullins. It’s the first animal to test positive for rabies in Marion County this year.

The two people exposed were referred to their healthcare providers, according to the agency.

DHEC said another cat found in Greenville County also tested positive for rabies, leaving five other people exposed. Both cats were tested at DHEC facilities on Monday.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, leader of DHEC’s rabies program. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. So, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

McCollister also says pets are susceptible to rabies, but the virus is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats.

Anyone with concerns that they or their pets have been exposed to rabies in the Pee Dee is encouraged to call DHEC’s Florence office at (843) 661-4825 or (888) 847-0902.

