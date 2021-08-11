COVID-19 case spike reduces Horry County Fire Rescue’s ambulance availability

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The huge increase in COVID-19 cases is not only having an impact on the community but also on first responders in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said on Wednesday that it has seen record call volumes and that hospitals are at or near capacity.

The agency said because of this, HCFR’s ambulance availability has been reduced. The amount of time crews are spending at the hospitals has increased while waiting for bed availability, HCFR explained.

The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that hospital occupancy in Horry County is at 93.3%. There are 667 beds currently occupied out of 715 total beds, and 133 CFOVID-19 beds are currently occupied.

The report shows 94 out of 98 ICU beds are occupied, and 44 of them are COVID-19 patients. There are also 34 patients that are currently on ventilators, and 21 of them are COVID-19 patients.

Because of these challenges, HCFR crews are having to drive their ambulances farther distances from their typical locations to help run emergency calls. This has caused an increase in response time.

HCFR said it will continue to be in communication with hospitals to help them through these challenges as cases increase.

