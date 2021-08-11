Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office: Maryland man drowned while visiting Myrtle Beach with family

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office revealed that a 34-year-old man drowned Monday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said around 1:45 p.m. Wilber Guerra was pulled from the ocean near 39th Avenue North and taken to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Willard said he died of asphyxiation due to drowning.

She added that he was visiting from Maryland with his family.

