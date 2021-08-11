Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By WZTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.

Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.

Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.

Copyright 2021 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized
The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced
Coastal Carolina University (Source: WMBF)
‘She was a role model’: CCU professor honors student killed in Alaska plane crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday confirmed 1,954...
DHEC confirms 1,954 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 11 additional deaths

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
.
In Focus: Body camera programs in South Carolina come at steep cost
.
Coastal Carolina University student among six killed in Alaska plane crash, officials say
.
Over 200 Horry County student-athletes in quarantine; prompts changes to fall sports schedule
.
‘She was a role model’: CCU professor honors student killed in Alaska plane crash