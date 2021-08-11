Submit a Tip
2021 Extra Point preview: Marlboro County Bulldogs

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Bulldogs have plenty to bark about this fall. Bobby Collins returns a solid care of talent that gets to showcase its skills on a brand new turf field.

One of the changes however will be under center. Timoun Byrd enters the fall as the starting quarterback and has plenty of weapons at his disposal. Quatrice Bostic and Bennie Thomas will be two of his go-to targets this fall. Marlboro County is also loaded in the backfield as well with Tyrell Bridges and Tavieon Dease being the headliners.

Defensively, the Dogs will look to linebackers Dafonta Tyson and Jhamari Talley to be the heart and soul of the unit.

This 2021 squad has improved in a number of areas and established that dog mentality as they aim to make a deep playoff run.

“I made a lot of progress over the few years in blocking, running routes, catching the ball and remembering the plays,” said Marlboro County tight end Bennie Thomas.

“This year we’re basically rebuilding, a lot of our seniors left,” said Bulldog linebacker Jhamari Talley. “We’re working hard to win every game. The defense is going to step up this year.”

“We have grit. We’re just dogs out here hunting,” said Marlboro County head coach Bobby Collins. “I’m excited about the guys embracing the grind this offseason. That was important to me. Toughness, getting some dog in us, having some heart, and more importantly just being great student athletes.”

The Bulldogs will open up the season with a solid test as they welcome in the Hartsville Red Foxes on Friday, August 20.

2021 Extra Point preview: Marlboro County Bulldogs
