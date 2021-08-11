Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2021 Extra Point preview: Loris Lions

Loris High School football.
Loris High School football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - As the Loris Lions enter year two under head coach Greg Mance, they do with a change in mentality thanks to last year’s experience.

The Lions finished just 2-4 but took a lot from the bizarre season. Jackson Graham takes over at quarterback while Jaquan Tisdale returns at running back. As the offenses gets up to speed, they’ll have plenty of help from one of the best defenses in the area.

Loris brings back linebackers like Cameron Faircloth along with Nyshawn Lucas and Marquavis Johnson. A loaded secondary led by Omarion Bland will also help the Lions put up more wins in 2021.

Mance has stressed mental toughness this offseason and his players have bought in.

“We usually break down mentally. So we’re picking ourselves up from that and communicating,” said Loris linebacker Nyshawn Lucas.

“We can be losing in the fourth quarter because usually we are losing but now we play all four quarters to try and win the game,” said Loris running back Jaquan Tisdale. “They should see our maturity. We’re more mature and playing as a team.”

“We’re excited about the things we saw this summer,” Loris head football coach Greg Mance said. “The positive characteristics, the things we saw on the football field, in the weight room and how they treated each other. Things are going in the right direction. We’re just excited to see what this year brings.”

The Lions returned from quarantine on Wednesday and will kickoff their regular season on Saturday, August 21 against St. James.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’
Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system slowly getting better organized
The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape
Coroner’s office: Maryland man drowned while visiting Myrtle Beach with family

Latest News

Marlboro County High School football.
2021 Extra Point preview: Marlboro County Bulldogs
2021 Extra Point preview: Marlboro County Bulldogs
Latta High School football.
2021 Extra Point preview: Latta Vikings
2021 Extra Point preview: Latta Vikings