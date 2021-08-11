2021 Extra Point preview: Loris Lions

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - As the Loris Lions enter year two under head coach Greg Mance, they do with a change in mentality thanks to last year’s experience.

The Lions finished just 2-4 but took a lot from the bizarre season. Jackson Graham takes over at quarterback while Jaquan Tisdale returns at running back. As the offenses gets up to speed, they’ll have plenty of help from one of the best defenses in the area.

Loris brings back linebackers like Cameron Faircloth along with Nyshawn Lucas and Marquavis Johnson. A loaded secondary led by Omarion Bland will also help the Lions put up more wins in 2021.

Mance has stressed mental toughness this offseason and his players have bought in.

“We usually break down mentally. So we’re picking ourselves up from that and communicating,” said Loris linebacker Nyshawn Lucas.

“We can be losing in the fourth quarter because usually we are losing but now we play all four quarters to try and win the game,” said Loris running back Jaquan Tisdale. “They should see our maturity. We’re more mature and playing as a team.”

“We’re excited about the things we saw this summer,” Loris head football coach Greg Mance said. “The positive characteristics, the things we saw on the football field, in the weight room and how they treated each other. Things are going in the right direction. We’re just excited to see what this year brings.”

The Lions returned from quarantine on Wednesday and will kickoff their regular season on Saturday, August 21 against St. James.

