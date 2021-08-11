2021 Extra Point preview: Georgetown Bulldogs

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown has had its fair share of turnover in recent years, however Jimmy Noonan looks to bring some stability to the program. As he enters year two at the helm, he’ll do so with a new starter under center.

Sophomore Owen Powell, who is highly spoken of, takes the reigns this fall. He’ll be surrounded by a solid amount of talent such as receiver Kenneth Simmons and running backs Taji Mitchell and Malachi Johnson.

The secondary should be stout as well.. however the main questions lie in the trenches. The Dogs had some growing pains like many programs in 2020, but they’ve improved in those areas and aim to give the community something to be proud of this fall.

“We got to know what we did last year and we have to improve,” said Georgetown receiver and defensive back Kenneth Simmons. “I don’t want a season my senior season we can’t go out like we did last year so we got to improve.”

“We’re going to bring back some Bulldog pride out on the gridiron,” said Georgetown head coach Jimmy Noonan. “Georgetown loves it athletic programs and we want to bring a good solid prominent football product to this community. They deserve it and we want to give it to them.”

The Dogs will be able to show out in front of their community when they open the season at home next Friday against Philip Simmons.

