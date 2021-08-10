Submit a Tip
Vaccines effective at preventing repeat infections, severe illness, health officials say

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the importance of COVID-19 survivors needing to roll up their sleeves.

It’s not a new recommendation. For months, top U.S. health officials have advised everyone who’s eligible to get fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Partial data from the CDC suggests that more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a severe breakthrough case.

”I think all of us would want the vaccination numbers to be a lot higher in the sense that we know we need a lot more community immunity,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

In a June Gallup survey, one of the reasons Americans cited for not wanting the vaccine is the belief that they’re protected because they already had COVID-19.

”Having been previously infected is not going to give you the same level of protection as being fully vaccinated.” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School Of Public Health.

A new study by the CDC suggested those who got COVID-19 in 2020 and didn’t get vaccinated were more than twice as likely to be reinfected in May or June 2021 compared with people who contracted the virus but were later fully vaccinated.

“My advice to everybody who’s been previously infected is that you need to get vaccinated because you’re going to see a lot more breakthrough infections. The evidence on this is actually pretty clear. You’re going to get a lot more infections if you’re not vaccinated than if you are,” Jha said.

It’s still unclear how long natural immunity lasts in those who have recovered from COVID-19, but the CDC said there’s no minimum time to wait between recovery and getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

