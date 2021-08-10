Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could become Tropical Storm Fred early Tuesday.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Islands in the northeastern Caribbean braced Tuesday for the storm that could be Fred.

The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where forecasters expected the potential cyclone to strengthen Tuesday into the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The Dominican Republic and Haiti and the southern Bahamas could get hit on Wednesday. People in Florida were urged to pay attention to updates, but forecasters said it remained uncertain where the storm could move by later in the week.

More than a month has passed since the last Atlantic storm, Hurricane Elsa, but this time of summer is usually the season’s busiest.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the hurricane center issued warnings for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward. A watch was in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, and Hispaniola’s north coast, from Cabo Frances in the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, Haiti.

The Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas were also under a tropical storm watch, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

The disturbance labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Six had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh) with higher gusts and was 65 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Guadeloupe, according to officials. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph (63 kmh).

The storm was expected to produce rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in some areas, and could lead to flooding and mudslides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Founder of Myrtle Beach video production company killed in crash
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
HCS leaders discuss COVID-19 protocols ahead of first day back to class
.
Hospital leaders say COVID-19 numbers are alarming
Coyote spotted in Briarcliffe Acres
‘I’m afraid for my dogs’: Briarcliffe Acres neighbors notice rise in coyote sightings
.
Grand Strand Vietnam War veteran returns to the sky
.
More staff, streamlined communication among changes to HCS virtual program