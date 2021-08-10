Pedestrian hit, killed by pick-up truck in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck Monday night in Dillion County, according to troopers.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:52 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near McCallum Road.

A Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross the roadway, Southern said.

Three people - the driver and two passengers - were in the pick-up truck at the time of the crash, but none were injured, according to Southern.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

