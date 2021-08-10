Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Founder of Myrtle Beach video production company killed in crash
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
HCS leaders discuss COVID-19 protocols ahead of first day back to class
Coastal Carolina University (Source: WMBF)
Coastal Carolina University student among six killed in Alaska plane crash, report says
Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
.
Hospital leaders say COVID-19 numbers are alarming