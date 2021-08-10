New resolution aims to limit size of new developments along part of Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders hope a new resolution will help address overdevelopment concerns along part of Highway 90.

The Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee passed the resolution unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday.

It would limit the density of new developments, so any future rezonings would require each lot to be a minimum of 14,500 square feet. This would apply to any new rezonings along Highway 90 from Highway 501 Business to S.C. 22.

Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said it’s important to address Highway 90 and the traffic issues that neighbors face on a daily basis.

“The reason we’re doing this is because the road is at capacity today,” Hardee said.

The road’s average daily traffic count for 2020 increased by as much as 120% in some areas compared to 2016, according to the county.

The resolution would also require rezonings to stay under the above-mentioned limitations until improvements are made along Highway 90, allowing it to handle the additional capacity.

Fixing Highway 90, though, is predicted to be an expensive undertaking.

County officials estimate improvements to the road in total will cost $400 - $500 million.

Amelia Wood, who lives near Highway 90, doesn’t believe this will fix the overdevelopment problem but said it’s a good step.

“I really don’t know that it’s going to slow down that much, but I think that they’re heading in the right direction,” she said.

The resolution will now go before Horry County Council for final approval.

