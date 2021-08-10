Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to heroin charge, sentenced to 10 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend a decade behind bars on a heroin charge.

A press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated 43-year-old Scott Shepherd pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Burch sentenced Shepherd to ten years in prison.

No additional information was immediately available.

