Motel fire along South Ocean Boulevard leaves 30 people displaced

Over two dozen people are displaced after a motel fire Monday night in Myrtle Beach.
By Nick Doria
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Over two dozen people are displaced after a motel fire Monday night in Myrtle Beach.

The blaze happened at the Shady Rest Motel at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m., according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans.

Evans said the fire only impacted one of the rooms. But he added the power to the entire building had to be shut down, leaving about 30 people displaced.

The American Red Cross said they are providing assistance to those affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

