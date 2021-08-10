Submit a Tip
Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated some six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium.

The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night.

City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations.

The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound.

But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday.

Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

