MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Living Your Best Life means taking care of your skin and you can do that at Esthetics with Melissa!

She offers many services like facials, microdermabrasion, waxing and more.

The owner Melissa is a licensed Esthetician and loves helping people feel beautiful!

See how she gives a facial in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.