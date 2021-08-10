‘It’s very discouraging’: Grand Strand hospital leaders worry about another surge in COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster doesn’t appear to be sounding the alarm on the COVID-19 pandemic just yet.

The governor provided the state’s latest coronavirus update during a news conference on Monday, where he said mask mandates and additional COVID-19 restrictions aren’t needed, which includes on school grounds.

Although virus numbers are rising, McMaster said COVID-19 hospitalizations are not where they use to be one year ago. He stated there are fewer COVID patients in the intensive care unit and on ventilators now than there were at this time one year ago.

“It’s not like it was last year, we know how to handle the virus now, it’s a completely different situation,” McMaster said.

The chief medical officer for Conway Medical Center, Dr. Paul Richardson, said McMaster’s statements about the number of hospitalized patients is accurate, but he also said the current numbers are very alarming.

Richardson said on July 20, 2020, the hospital hit its peak with 56 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. At that time, 18 were in ICU and 13 on ventilators. Currently, he said the hospital has 31 positive patients hospitalized. Fifteen of them are in ICU and six on ventilators.

“Our trajectory right now is on pace with what it was back then,” Richardson said. “Hopefully this curve will flatten out and recede, that obviously is what we hope. We really have to step up our vaccination efforts in order to outpace the infection rate.”

Over at Tidelands Health, Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said overall what the governor stated about COVID-19 hospitalizations being lower now is true. However, she said the worst day on the books for Tidelands was back in January when the hospital had a total of 80 COVID-19 patients.

She said that’s twice the amount that they currently have.

“Our second surge was worse than our first in terms of COVID,” Resetar said. “If I go back to last summer, there are less cases and less utilization of the ICU.”

But based on the latest hospitalization numbers, she’s worried we could be in the middle of another surge.

“We have almost 180 patients hospitalized along the Grand Strand right now,” Resetar said. “And that’s a lot. We were down into single-digit numbers several weeks back. So it’s very discouraging to be cycling through this again. And sure, it may not be quite as many yet as it was last summer, it’s still hitting critical levels.”

Officials at all the hospitals along the Grand Strand said more of the population must be vaccinated before we can reach the finish line of this pandemic.

McMaster also said personal responsibility and common sense are some key ingredients to put thing this pandemic to an end.

