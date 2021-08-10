Investigators seize over 20 pounds of marijuana, edibles from Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 20 pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles were taken off the streets, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on Monday at a home in the 2100 block of Broad Drive.

During the search, they found multiple pounds of marijuana, edibles, a stolen handgun and over $15,000 that are believed to be from drug sales.

Investigators arrested Bruce Redden and Shireen Johnson and charged both with trafficking marijuana.

The two were booked into jail but have since been released after posting their bonds.

Bruce Redden, Shireen Johnson (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

