Horry County leaders search for ways to retain first responders, fill dozens of vacant positions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping emergency responders on the Horry County payroll is becoming a big problem, according to the public safety leaders.

This is on top of trying to fill dozens of vacant emergency responder positions.

During a meeting Tuesday morning, public safety leaders provided updates to councilmembers about their staffing numbers. They also talked about possible reasons as to why the departments continue to face challenges with hiring workers.

The Horry County Police Department is looking to hire 28 officers right now.

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said the biggest obstacle nationwide when it comes to filling open positions at police agencies is the perception of law enforcement.

He said the county is trying to overcome that hurdle, by focusing on ways to think outside of the box and attract more applicants to the area. One way is showing applicants the Horry County community appreciates their service.

The chief said the county’s branding efforts will soon reflect this and hopefully help recruit more officers.

“That perception of how this community is welcoming of law enforcement and our duties brings people from across the country,” Hill said. “We’ve got folks applying from Virginia, New York, Seattle, Colorado, all over the country, coming here to Horry County because they feel like they’re appreciated.”

Renee Hardwick with Horry County 911 said with the help of a recent job fair, they have received over 100 applications. The department is currently working to fill at least 22 vacancies.

But Hardwick said three years ago, they would’ve received 300 applications, further stating times have changed and it’s becoming harder to get more people dedicated to doing the job.

Horry County’s Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner said his department recently received over 300 applications. In November, he hopes to host a fire/EMS class for 50 new employees.

Although things are looking up with staffing, Tanner said it has been a challenge trying to get additional staff members.

“We’ve all been fishing the same ponds here, so we’re casting a bigger net now, to try and get more people to apply and work for us,’ he said.

The sheriff’s office said it’s trying to fill dozens of positions inside J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

One of the barriers they’ve been facing with recruitment is finding people who are comfortable working in a close-contact environment during a pandemic.

But they’re also facing some major challenges after recruiting the workers. One being some out-of-state applicants are unable to relocate to Horry County because of difficulties finding affordable housing.

County leaders said they’ll be taking into consideration all the concerns brought to them by the public safety departments.

Leaders also stated the discussions about ways to address the retention issues will continue in the coming weeks.

