HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews said everyone inside a vehicle that went into some floodwaters, made it out OK.

They responded just after 10 p.m. Monday to Highway 22 and Highway 31 to call about a single-vehicle accident in floodwaters.

Everyone inside the vehicle waded from it upon arrival, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No one was hurt.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety also responded to the call.

