Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HCFR: Car crashes into floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach; passengers able to escape

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call Monday night about a single-vehicle accident in floodwaters.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews said everyone inside a vehicle that went into some floodwaters, made it out OK.

They responded just after 10 p.m. Monday to Highway 22 and Highway 31 to call about a single-vehicle accident in floodwaters.

Everyone inside the vehicle waded from it upon arrival, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No one was hurt.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety also responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Founder of Myrtle Beach video production company killed in crash
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
HCS leaders discuss COVID-19 protocols ahead of first day back to class
.
Hospital leaders say COVID-19 numbers are alarming
Coyote spotted in Briarcliffe Acres
‘I’m afraid for my dogs’: Briarcliffe Acres neighbors notice rise in coyote sightings
.
Grand Strand Vietnam War veteran returns to the sky
.
More staff, streamlined communication among changes to HCS virtual program