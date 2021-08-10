Submit a Tip
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office warns that if you get a call from them, it’s fake

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that if you see their name on your caller ID, then it’s a scam.

The agency said scam artists are calling people, claiming to be the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and stating that they’re collecting money for outstanding citations.

One resident said the caller identified themselves as a lieutenant and said they owed $5,000. The scammer threatened to arrest the person and keep them in jail for at least 72 hours if they did not pay the money.

Another person told the sheriff’s office that the caller identified themselves as a captain with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the scammers appear legitimate at first because the calls show up on the caller ID as from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

No law enforcement agency will ever collect fines by phone, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has received calls from people claiming to be law enforcement officers should hang up and call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

