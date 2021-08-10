Francis Marion University to offer cash prizes for COVID-19 shots

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Francis Marion University is stepping up their COVID-19 vaccination efforts on campus.

The university announced Tuesday that beginning Aug. 19, students who voluntarily submit a photograph of their vaccination card will be entered in a weekly drawing to win one of three $1,000 cash prizes.

Proof of vaccination must be uploaded by noon each Friday in order to quality for the next week’s drawing.

Once entered, students are eligible to win multiple drawings, officials say. Students who are already vaccinated are allowed to participate as well.

According to a press release from FMU, the first drawing will take place Sept. 7, and a total of ten drawings will be held during the fall semester.

Three winners will be selected at each weekly drawing until the final drawing is held on Nov. 16, the university announced. There will be no drawing during fall break on Oct. 12.

The program is voluntary and will use private funds, according to the release. No federal, state, or tuition dollars are being used in the funding of the prizes.

In addition to the vaccine incentives, FMU will host multiple on-campus vaccination clinics this fall, starting with residential move-in, during the first week of classes, and bi-weekly for the duration of fall semester.

“We remain concerned about the risks presented by the Delta variant of COVID-19 and are tracking the DHEC data daily. Our COVID response team has been reactivated, and they will continue to review and enhance our campus’ protective procedures. Our Trustees and administration are strongly encouraging masks and vaccinations. Vaccinations are essential for keeping this campus safe in the long-term, and we are doing everything we can to make them readily available throughout the semester,” said Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University.

